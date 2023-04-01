Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 687.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.