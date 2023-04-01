Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.88.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

