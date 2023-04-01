BakeryToken (BAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $5.78 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.”

