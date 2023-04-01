Bank of America Downgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

