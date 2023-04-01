Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €640.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €640.00 ($688.17) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($413.98) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

ASML Price Performance

