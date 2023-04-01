Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.9 %

BBWI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.