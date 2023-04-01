Benchmark Increases H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target to $64.00

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H World Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

About H World Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

