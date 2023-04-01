Benchmark Increases H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target to $64.00

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut H World Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.60.
H World Group Stock Performance
Shares of HTHT opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.
About H World Group
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
