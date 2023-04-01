BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

