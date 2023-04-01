BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Insider Purchases £21,671.74 in Stock

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) insider Sapna Shah acquired 22,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £21,671.74 ($26,627.03).

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95. BioPharma Credit PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is presently 8,750.00%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

