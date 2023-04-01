Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Up 2.2%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.83). 4,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of £24.56 million, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,166.67%.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

