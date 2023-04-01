Bitcoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.38 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $117.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $126.54 or 0.00443902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,506.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00127081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,353,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

