BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

