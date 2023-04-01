BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,418.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00442478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00126984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.