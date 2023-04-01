BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 2.4%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a market cap of C$12.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BluMetric Environmental had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

