BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMTX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
BM Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
