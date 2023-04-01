BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMTX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on BM Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BM Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

