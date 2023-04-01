Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $373,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,447. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

