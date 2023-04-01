Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

