Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.26. 3,422,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average of $204.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

