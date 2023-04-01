Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $28.32

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $29.39 on Monday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

