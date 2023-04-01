Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $16.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 73,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

