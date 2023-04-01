Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $180.50

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.53.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $166.04 on Friday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

