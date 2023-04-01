Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $62.13

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

