Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LII opened at $251.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $278.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

