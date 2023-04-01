Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.91.

Shares of T opened at C$26.83 on Thursday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The stock has a market cap of C$38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

