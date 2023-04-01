Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,575. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

