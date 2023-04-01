Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,200 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 679,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDZI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 116,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,215. The company has a market cap of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

