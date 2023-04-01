Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

