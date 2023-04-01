Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.42 and a 52-week high of 20.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

