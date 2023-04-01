Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 160,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,399. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

