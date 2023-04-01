Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$20.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.11.

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.68. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

