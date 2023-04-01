Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Target Price to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Shares of SES opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.09. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.04 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 15,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

