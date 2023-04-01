Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $87.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.