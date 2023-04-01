Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

