Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

NYSE:CPE opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

