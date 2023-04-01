Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

Shares of COOSF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

