Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
Shares of CRTIF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. Cartier Silver has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
About Cartier Silver
