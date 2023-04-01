Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

Shares of CRTIF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. Cartier Silver has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

