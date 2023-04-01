CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

