CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.31 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after buying an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

