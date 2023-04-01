CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IGR opened at $5.31 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
