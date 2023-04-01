CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $69.13 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and $3.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08712524 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,825,096.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

