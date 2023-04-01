Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in March

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 898,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 181,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

