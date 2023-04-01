Chainbing (CBG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,826.78

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $714.91 million and $24,826.78 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

