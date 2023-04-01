Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 82,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,574. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

