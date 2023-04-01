Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

