China Natural Resources Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 3rd (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 95,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

