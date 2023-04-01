Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 7,060,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 964,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 370,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 11.5 %

About Cipher Mining

Shares of Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,263. The company has a market capitalization of $579.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.09. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.