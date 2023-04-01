Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.38. 496,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,756. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

