Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 994 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

