CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $361,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CLGN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.