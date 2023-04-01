Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Comera Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder David Soane acquired 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,971.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

About Comera Life Sciences

NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 4,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,001. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

