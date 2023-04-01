Comparing Comstock (NYSE:LODE) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $180,000.00 190.41 -$45.95 million ($0.62) -0.54 LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

LanzaTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Comstock and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -25,669.83% -40.92% -26.13% LanzaTech Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Comstock on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

